No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

No new coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,423 imported cases, 1,380 have been discharged upon recovery and 43 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 358 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.