General medicine at city-level hospital is just the tonic

  14:17 UTC+8, 2021-02-28       0
The city-level Renji Hospital will open a department of general medicine on Monday.
The city-level Renji Hospital will open a department of general medicine on Monday.

Patients, especially those with chronic diseases and multiple diseases, will be able to receive high-end and comprehensive treatment and direction for scientific drug use.

General medicine, also known as family medicine, is a comprehensive medical major targeting community and family combining clinical medicine, prevention medicine, rehabilitation and humanities and social sciences.

Patients with multiple diseases, who might have to register and visit multiple departments, can now go to general medicine for professional guidance.

General medicine covers common diseases, chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, coronary diseases, cerebrovascular disease and its complications, osteoporosis and chronic gastritis.

Patients who pay their first visit, repeated visits, who are transferred from community health centers or those requiring consultations such as check-up results and test results can register at the department, the hospital said.

Expatriate patients also can register.

The department also offers consultation and management on multiple drug use, as many chronic disease patients use more than five prescribed medicines at the same time. The department can give professional guidance on safe and effective drug use.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
