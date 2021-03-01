2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are both Chinese coming from overseas. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first new patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 26.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 27.

Both have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,425 imported cases, 1,385 have been discharged upon recovery and 40 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 359 have been discharged upon recovery and five are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.