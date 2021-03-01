Chinese and German universities partner to serve online learners

An open online course website, jointly launched by Shanghai Open University and FernUniversität in Hagen, Germany, will serve students in China and Germany.

An open online course website — cgonline.org.cn — jointly launched by Shanghai Open University and FernUniversität in Hagen, Germany, will serve students in China and Germany.

The project between the two remote-learning universities was approved at the Sino-German Dialogue Forum 2019 to create a communication portal between the two institutions, promote cooperation in online education and talent cultivation between the two countries, and support development of both Chinese and German enterprises.

The institutions are partnering with Shanghai International Studies University, Tongji University, Shanghai University for the Elderly, the Open University of China’s College for Senior Citizens, Alibaba, World Urban Planning Education Network and Cognos International to provide more than 30 courses in Chinese, German and English.

The courses cover five areas — business, digital economy, culture, smart city and language — including classes on Beethoven in China, how Chinese employees think and act, how to make Chinese pastry and learning German. The platform provides automatic translations of course materials, as well as tailored courses for universities and companies in China, Germany and other countries to teach students and train employees.

More courses will be developed by the platform partners and more institutions will be invited to join the platform.