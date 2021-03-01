Authorities clamping down on smoking violations

To enhance smoking control in public places, authorities have stepped up inspections and conducted more frequent monitoring in places with a history of serious violations.

The smoking rate in public venues in the city last year was 12.8 percent, 1.5 percent points lower than 2019, Shanghai health authorities announced today, the 11th anniversary of the city’s implementation of smoking control regulations in public places.

At present, smoking is prohibited on all public transportation and in public indoor spaces and workplaces.

In 2020, health officials monitored close to 400,000 venues, imposing fines on 683 facilities and 957 individuals totaling 1,680,721 yuan (US$260,174).

To enhance smoking control in public places, authorities have stepped up inspections and conducted more frequent monitoring in places with a history of serious violations.

Entertainment venues still have high smoking rates, while public transportation, places with minors and manufacturing sites have seen an increase in smoking rates. Moreover, there are fewer people enforcing smoking bans in public venues.



About 21.3 percent of staff working in places banning smoking said they have suffered passive smoking in the past seven days last year, compared with 12.9 percent in 2019.



Health authorities found there are fewer no-smoking signs and promotional materials in public transit, eateries, entertainment venues and manufacturing sites than in other public venues.

The Shanghai Health Enhancement Association said it will increase smoking-control education, and encourage medical facilities to be the gold standard for smoke-free environments.



A campaign on smoking control in medical facilities will be launched this month.