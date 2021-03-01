2 killed, 5 in hospital after Hongkou accident

A driver has been detained by police as they investigate the incident on Monday evening that involved several cars and non-motor vehicles at an intersection.

Two people were killed and five injured in a traffic accident in Hongkou District on Monday, Shanghai police said.

The accident was at the intersection of Liangcheng and Fengzhen roads at 6:15pm.

Several cars and non-motor vehicles were involved.

Five people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

A driver who alleged to have caused the accident has been detained by police and an investigation is ongoing.

The driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.