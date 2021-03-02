An easier way to open new pharmacies in city

Opening new pharmacies in Shanghai is getting easier with distance restrictions removed and paper document submissions exempt.

A previous requirement that mandated a distance of at least 300 meters between pharmacies was recently overturned by the Shanghai Drug Administration and Shanghai Commerce Commission.

Moreover, new pharmacy applications have moved online, enabling applicants to submit required materials via the city's one-stop government affairs portal.

E-version licenses will now be issued to pharmacy operators instead of paper versions.

