News / Metro

Multifunctional coatings shot in the arm for cell-based therapy

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:41 UTC+8, 2021-03-02       0
Multifunctional coatings present a robust platform for developing multimodal cells for enhanced cell‐based therapy, and can be used on a diverse array cells.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:41 UTC+8, 2021-03-02       0

Multifunctional coatings can greatly enhance the effects of cell-based therapy, local medical professionals announced today based on their experiments.

Surface coating of living cells can be an effective tool in cell‐based therapy. In an experiment where probiotics were coated with polydopamine and chitosan for colitis treatment, the coated cells showed a strong ability to defend against erosion from gastric jounce and bile, more than 30 times more bioavailability in the gut and four times more accumulation in the inflamed tissue than those of uncoated bacteria, according to Dr Liu Jinyao of Renji Hospital, the leading researcher of the study.

Multifunctional coatings present a robust platform for developing multimodal cells for enhanced cell‐based therapy. The method can be used on a diverse array of cells, including bacteria, fungi and mammalian cells, to improve the effects of cell therapy, Liu said.

The research was published by the journal Advanced Materials.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     