Jing'an rolls out red carpet for more regional headquarters

Companies that set up Asia-Pacific regional headquarters or global business networks in Jing'an can receive millions in financial assistance.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jing‘an officials released a new set of measures during a meeting on Monday to attract more corporate regional headquarters and strengthen the district's business environment.

Companies that set up Asia-Pacific regional headquarters or global business networks in Jing'an can receive financial assistance of 3 million (US$463,500) and 6 million yuan respectively. The financing can be used to open businesses, pay rent or decorate offices. Companies that make great economic contributions to the district can receive additional favorable policies.

Additionally, the Jing’an government will help companies with local regional headquarters upgrade to global headquarters and provide opportunities to take part in pioneering projects.

Also during the meeting, the Jing’an Commerce Commission signed strategic agreements with five companies to strengthen business-development cooperation between government and businesses.



One of the companies, the international fashion group OTB, has set up several companies in Jing'an, including one running Diesel, the group’s largest brand and one of the world’s top three denim makers.



Diego Menarin, OTB's Asia-Pacific regional president, said he feels confident about setting deep roots in Jing’an and has a positive outlook for the Chinese market.

At the end of 2020, Jing’an was home to 88 regional headquarters of multinational companies, which contributed 14.3 percent of the district’s total tax revenues.

