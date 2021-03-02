News / Metro

City adding thousands more parking spaces

Shanghai is planning to add 10,000 parking spaces by next year to relieve parking pressure in the city, particularly in old neighborhoods and around key hospitals.
Ti Gong

By the end of this year 4,000 parking spaces will be added to relieve pressure in old town areas.

By 2022, a total of 10,000 public parking spots will be added to relieve parking pressure around old neighborhoods and hospitals, the city’s transport commission said.

According to a plan issued in December, 4,000 parking lots will be introduced by the end of this year.

The construction will be in tandem with the development of the surrounding greenery, parks, schools and public facilities, aiming to utilize free land such as underground space and areas under elevated roads.

Since October, 10 projects have been launched to fix parking problems, such as new parking management measures at Chunshen Forte City in Minhang District and the introduction of a Shanghai Parking app with a reservation function.

It is suggested that public parking areas near old residential areas and hospitals operate 24 hours and shared parking lots are also encouraged.

The reconstruction of old towns, as well as renovation of hospitals, will also involved the expansion of parking areas.

Ti Gong

Space under the Middle Ring elevated road has been developed into parking lots.

Ti Gong

New parking lots with charging devices for electric cars.

Ti Gong

Drivers can reserve parking at Xinhua Hospital through the Shanghai Parking app.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
