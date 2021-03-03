No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Eight patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery. Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new imported or locally transmitted coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.



So far, of all the 1,426 imported cases, 1,398 have been discharged upon recovery and 28 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 359 have been discharged upon recovery and five are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.