Shanghai's health awareness program honored

The health kit project launched by the Shanghai government was honored as one of 18 good examples of the Healthy China program for a nationwide promotion, the Shanghai Health Enhancement Commission announced today.

The 18 winning projects were selected from 180 candidates.

The health kit project is a program the city government introduced in 2008 that distributes books and tools to increase health awareness. It reaches 8 million families every year.



The program covers topics such as food and traffic safety, mental health, traditional Chinese medicine, sports and rational nutrition. Tools like salt spoons, oil bottles, waist rulers and special spoons and chopsticks for infectious disease prevention and control have been distributed.

Officials said they will offer more health education materials to meet people's demand, and provide more individualized education to cater to different groups of people.