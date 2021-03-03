Flower tour and new-energy ship to grace Huangpu River

A new Huangpu River cruise tour route serving the 10th China Flower Expo in Chongming sets sail in May, and the river's first new-energy sightseeing ship will launch in 2022.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

A new Huangpu River cruise tour route serving the 10th China Flower Expo on Chongming Island will be launched in May.

Ships will depart from the Shiliupu Dock in Huangpu District and take passengers along the Huangpu River during the day and at night, with Shanghai delicacies and the opportunity to take in beautiful landscapes of blossoming flowers.

The route was introduced today by the newly established Shanghai Jiushi Travel Group Company, the first wholly state-owned tourism group in Shanghai.

The flower expo will take place in Chongming from May 21 to July 2 and is the first to take place on an island.

The one-day tour will set sail beginning in mid-May and take about three-and-a-half hours to cruise from Shiliupu Dock to Chongming, said Dong Luo, executive director and general manager of Jiushi Travel.

The tour will include two meals, including a night buffet, and offers passengers the chance to appreciate the industrial relics and architecture along the Huangpu River, he said.

"It combines both water and land tours with riverbank sightseeing and flower appreciation," said Dong.

The price of the cruise has not yet been determined, but tickets are expected to go on sale in April.



Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Meanwhile, the first new-energy sightseeing ship on the Huangpu River will be launched next year.

The completely electric ship will feature low-energy consumption and little noise.



Construction of the ship is scheduled to begin in May, and is expected to debut in the summer of 2022.



"It will provide more comfortable experiences for passengers and serve the high-end, personalized demands of tourists," said Hou Wenqing, Party secretary and chairman of Shanghai Huangpu River Cruise Company.

Currently, most sightseeing ships on the river are diesel-powered.

Intelligent virtual reality technologies will be included in Huangpu River cruise tours to enhance the passenger experience, Dong said.

The city hopes to make the iconic river cruise a world-class attraction.

"The aim is to make the Huangpu River cruise tour a calling card and window displaying the beauty of Shanghai," said Dong.