News / Metro

Flower tour and new-energy ship to grace Huangpu River

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:34 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0
A new Huangpu River cruise tour route serving the 10th China Flower Expo in Chongming sets sail in May, and the river's first new-energy sightseeing ship will launch in 2022.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:34 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0
Flower tour and new-energy ship to grace Huangpu River
Ti Gong

A cruise ship docked on the Huangpu River today with Lujiazui in the background. 

Flower tour and new-energy ship to grace Huangpu River
Ti Gong

Rendering of the first new energy sightseeing ship on the Huangpu River to be launched next year.

A new Huangpu River cruise tour route serving the 10th China Flower Expo on Chongming Island will be launched in May.

Ships will depart from the Shiliupu Dock in Huangpu District and take passengers along the Huangpu River during the day and at night, with Shanghai delicacies and the opportunity to take in beautiful landscapes of blossoming flowers.

The route was introduced today by the newly established Shanghai Jiushi Travel Group Company, the first wholly state-owned tourism group in Shanghai.

The flower expo will take place in Chongming from May 21 to July 2 and is the first to take place on an island.

The one-day tour will set sail beginning in mid-May and take about three-and-a-half hours to cruise from Shiliupu Dock to Chongming, said Dong Luo, executive director and general manager of Jiushi Travel.

The tour will include two meals, including a night buffet, and offers passengers the chance to appreciate the industrial relics and architecture along the Huangpu River, he said.

"It combines both water and land tours with riverbank sightseeing and flower appreciation," said Dong.

The price of the cruise has not yet been determined, but tickets are expected to go on sale in April.

Flower tour and new-energy ship to grace Huangpu River
Ti Gong

The completely electric ship will feature low-energy consumption and little noise.

Flower tour and new-energy ship to grace Huangpu River
Ti Gong

Currently, most sightseeing ships on the Huangpu River are diesel-powered.

Meanwhile, the first new-energy sightseeing ship on the Huangpu River will be launched next year.

The completely electric ship will feature low-energy consumption and little noise.

Construction of the ship is scheduled to begin in May, and is expected to debut in the summer of 2022.

"It will provide more comfortable experiences for passengers and serve the high-end, personalized demands of tourists," said Hou Wenqing, Party secretary and chairman of Shanghai Huangpu River Cruise Company.

Currently, most sightseeing ships on the river are diesel-powered.

Intelligent virtual reality technologies will be included in Huangpu River cruise tours to enhance the passenger experience, Dong said.

The city hopes to make the iconic river cruise a world-class attraction.

"The aim is to make the Huangpu River cruise tour a calling card and window displaying the beauty of Shanghai," said Dong. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     