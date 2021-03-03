Groundbreaking fundus camera debuts in nation's hospitals

Ophthalmology hospitals in China are introducing the most advanced ultra-wide field fundus cameras for earlier and better detection of fundus problems and diseases.

Ophthalmology hospitals in China are introducing the most advanced ultra-wide field fundus cameras for early and better detection of fundus problems and diseases.

The fundus is the interior surface of the eye across from the lens that includes the retina, optic disc and macula.



The Germany-developed ZEISS CLARUS 500, approved in China last December, precisely diagnoses retinal diseases, detects cataracts and can be used for myopia prevention and control.

“The camera is a milestone in the fundus imaging field, as it provides doctors with a very clear view of the eyes to identify early and primary problems,” said Dr Yang Haijun, director of the fundus disease group at Bright Eye Hospital Group, which purchased six of the cameras, the largest quantity in the nation. “It's very important for diabetic retinopathy screening, retinal vein obstruction and even complications from cancer. Moreover, the examination process is more comfortable for patients.”