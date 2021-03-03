News / Metro

Man detained after woman hit in the face by a throwing object

  19:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-03
Police in Yangpu District investigate first case of throwing objects from a height after a law comes into effect making anyone guilty of doing so criminally responsible. 
Man detained after woman hit in the face by a throwing object
Ti Gong

Jiang is treated for an injury to her face after she was struck by an object thrown from a residential block.

A man suspected of throwing objects from a height was put under criminal detention on Wednesday in line with a new law.

A woman surnamed Jiang was hit in the face by a white plastic bag containing broken pieces of a mug when walking past a residential block on Shenyang Road in Yangpu District on February 10.

Jiang began to bleed from a head wound and she was treated at a nearby hospital.

When the incident was reported the same day, police began an investigation into households in the 24-story block.

“There was this household which refused to accept an investigation,” said Wang Zhengrong, deputy director of Daqiao Police Station in the district. “So we put it on a key suspicion list.”

On March 2, a man surnamed Yu was arrested.

Police said he admitted responsibility. Yu told them he was home alone and collecting trash, including a broken mug, but too lazy to go downstairs so he dumped the rubbish from his window.

After hearing someone moaning, Yu went downstairs to see what had happened but said he was scared and chose to leave. 

Man detained after woman hit in the face by a throwing object
Ti Gong

The residential block where the incident happened on February 10

Yu faces up to a year in jail under a criminal law amendment enacted on March 1. 

At present, the case is under further investigation by the People’s Procuratorate of Yangpu District.

Under the new law, anyone throwing objects from a height should take criminal responsibility.

Man detained after woman hit in the face by a throwing object
Wu Ruofan / SHINE

Police viewed surveillance video in their investigation into the case.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
