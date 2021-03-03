News / Metro

Chemical in herb offers weight loss hope

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:32 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0
Research by doctors at Shanghai 6th People's Hospital experimenting on mice offers the possibility of a new solution to the problems of obesity and diabetes.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:32 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0

Local research has found that a chemical in a common herb can accelerate the production of heat in fat tissue and result in weight loss and an improved metabolism.

Doctors from Shanghai 6th People’s Hospital said they extracted hyperforim, from hyperforin perforatum, a common herbal remedy with clearing away heat and detoxicating effects.

Recent research found fat cells can generate heat under cold stimulation. Researchers wanted to develop a drug which can target fat cells to stimulate such a heating process in order to control obesity caused by a high-fat diet.

“The biggest challenge is that traditional drug development is based on a clear genetic target, but the mechanism of fat cells’ heating under cold stimulation remains unknown. Without a clear target, the traditional drug development is limited,” said leading researcher Dr Liu Junli.

Through a new genetic technology, Liu’s team screened out hyperforim. Experiments on mice found it could encourage obese mice’s fat cells to generate heat and reduce weight. There were very few side effects.

The ability of fat to generate heat is an important activity of the body. A decline in that ability can lead to obesity and diabetes. The research offers a new solution to use the chemical to stimulate the heating process for weight loss and prevention of cardiovascular disease.

“It offers a new hope for new drug development in anti-diabetes and anti-obesity medicine,” Liu said.

The research has been published in international journal Cell Metabolism.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     