Chemical in herb offers weight loss hope

Research by doctors at Shanghai 6th People's Hospital experimenting on mice offers the possibility of a new solution to the problems of obesity and diabetes.

Local research has found that a chemical in a common herb can accelerate the production of heat in fat tissue and result in weight loss and an improved metabolism.

Doctors from Shanghai 6th People’s Hospital said they extracted hyperforim, from hyperforin perforatum, a common herbal remedy with clearing away heat and detoxicating effects.

Recent research found fat cells can generate heat under cold stimulation. Researchers wanted to develop a drug which can target fat cells to stimulate such a heating process in order to control obesity caused by a high-fat diet.

“The biggest challenge is that traditional drug development is based on a clear genetic target, but the mechanism of fat cells’ heating under cold stimulation remains unknown. Without a clear target, the traditional drug development is limited,” said leading researcher Dr Liu Junli.

Through a new genetic technology, Liu’s team screened out hyperforim. Experiments on mice found it could encourage obese mice’s fat cells to generate heat and reduce weight. There were very few side effects.

The ability of fat to generate heat is an important activity of the body. A decline in that ability can lead to obesity and diabetes. The research offers a new solution to use the chemical to stimulate the heating process for weight loss and prevention of cardiovascular disease.

“It offers a new hope for new drug development in anti-diabetes and anti-obesity medicine,” Liu said.

The research has been published in international journal Cell Metabolism.