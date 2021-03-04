5 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

All patients are Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

All new patients are Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 1 on the same flight.

They have all been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 95 close contacts on the same flight with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,431 imported cases, 1,402 have been discharged upon recovery and 29 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 359 have been discharged upon recovery and five are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.