Record number of people volunteering in city

The rate of volunteer registration in Shanghai reached more than 21 percent among local residents last year, an increase of 3 percent over 2019 – a record high.

The rate of volunteer registration in Shanghai reached more than 21 percent among local residents last year, an increase of 3 percent over 2019 — a record high — according to the latest report released today on the city's voluntary service.

At the end of 2020, the city had 5.2 million residents registered as volunteers, many of whom have joined the city's fight against the novel coronavirus. Data shows that the number of local volunteers has continued to rise every year since 2009.

This report was jointly issued by the city's spiritual civilization office, volunteer association, voluntary service research center and the academy of social sciences based on a survey of 19,039 volunteers and 14,478 residents.

According to the report, more than 75 percent of local volunteers are involved in COVID-19 prevention and control.



Over 85 percent patrolled communities and administered temperature screenings, 58 percent provided information on how to combat the virus and 44 percent offered care for those quarantined at their homes.

The new star-rating system launched last year is the most popular incentive for volunteers. Under this system, volunteers are given the title of one- to five-star volunteer based on their length of service.