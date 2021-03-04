News / Metro

High court upholds trademark infringement ruling

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  21:01 UTC+8, 2021-03-04       0
The local high court upheld the ruling that Capital Outlets Commercial Development and Shanghai Yilang International Trade infringed on Italian luxury brand Fendi's trademark.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  21:01 UTC+8, 2021-03-04       0
High court upholds trademark infringement ruling
Ti Gong

Left: Yilang's integrated shop with "Fendi" on its shop sign in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. Right: One of Fendi’s directly operated stores.

The local high court today upheld the ruling that Capital Outlets Commercial Development and Shanghai Yilang International Trade must pay Italian luxury brand Fendi 350,000 yuan (US$54,100) in compensation for trademark infringement and illicit competition.

In 2015, Capital Outlets opened in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, renting nine stores to Yilang to sell products from brands such as Fendi and Loewe.

One year later, Fendi Adele S.r.l., the owner of Fendi’s trademark, discovered that one of the shops used its trademark on its store sign, packaging and receipts without permission. Capital Outlets also included “Fendi” on brochures, signs and articles on WeChat.

Fendi Adele sued for 1 million yuan in damages.

Yilang officials said the products it sold were not fake so it was reasonable to use the trademark. Capital Outlets claimed it hadn’t broken the law because the “Fendi” trademark was used to inform customers about the source of the products.

A local district-level court ruled in favor of the defendants, and Fendi Adele appealed to a higher court.

In 2017, the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court reversed the original judgment, ruling that Yilang and Capital Outlets had infringed on Fendi’s trademark and should pay 350,000 yuan in penalties. The court said Yilang's use of “Fendi” on its shop sign was misleading.

Yilang requested a retrial.

The high court said there are two sales models for luxury goods — selling products in brand-operated stores or exclusive shops managed by the brand, and selling products in integrated stores run by other companies with permission of the brand or brands. Therefore, a brand's trademark should not be used on an integrated store's shop sign that sells products from multiple brands.

The court added that Capital Outlets helped Yilang advertise its products and referred to Yilang's store as "Fendi," making it culpable as well.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     