6 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first new patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 1.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 1.

The third patient, a Chinese working in Mali, the fourth patient, a Chinese working in DR Congo, and the sixth patient, a French, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 2.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 3.

They have all been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 136 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,437 imported cases, 1,404 have been discharged upon recovery and 33 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 359 have been discharged upon recovery and five are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.