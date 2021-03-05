Guangzhou added to Shanghai Metro app's network

Users of Shanghai's "Metro Daduhui" app can now take Metro trains in 14 other Chinese cities, including Beijing and 12 cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Beginning today, people can use Shanghai Metro’s official app to take Metro trains in Guangzhou, according to Shanghai Metro officials.

Also, users of Guangzhou Metro’s app can use it to take the Shanghai Metro.

WeChat wallet and Alipay are currently the methods of payment.

Users of Shanghai’s “Metro Daduhui” app can now take Metro trains in 14 other Chinese cities, including Beijing and 12 cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, which covers one-third of the cities in China with Metro networks.

More than 7 million people have benefited from the app's widespread network.

