Women's 'social cancer' can be treated and even cured

About 30 percent of adult Chinese women experience leaking urine, but less than 10 percent voluntarily seek medical attention for the affliction, medical experts said during a health consultation ahead of International Women's Day next Monday.

About 400 million women around the world leak urine, a serious barrier to social activities — sometimes referred to as a “social cancer” — because women with the disorder have to use the toilet so often and reduce their participation in social events and avoid going out.



About 50 to 60 percent of middle-age and elderly women globally leak urine and the major causes include age, obesity, child delivery, chronic diseases and genetics, doctors said.

“Most women don’t know that leaking urine can be improved and even cured with proper treatment,” said Dr Li Jiayi of Renji Hospital’s urology department. “Many don’t seek medical help because they are ashamed or consider it a common problem due to age, which is not necessarily true."

