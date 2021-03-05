News / Metro

Flower festival set to blossom in Xinghua

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:28 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0
The festival from March 18 to May 8 will have a number of cultural, agricultural and tourism activities including a cooking competition, Chinese opera and flower boat parade.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:28 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0
Flower festival set to blossom in Xinghua
Ti Gong

Yellow as far as the eye can see at this rape flower field in Xinghua

Flower festival set to blossom in Xinghua
Ti Gong

Xinghua has an abundance of beautiful scenery for tourists to enjoy.

A rape flower tourism festival will be held from March 18 to May 8 in Xinghua, a city in east China's Jiangsu Province, its government announced in Shanghai on Friday. 

Cultural, agricultural and tourism activities including a local cooking competition, traditional Chinese opera performances, a half marathon, farm produce promotions and flower boat parade will be held during the festival in the Qianduo scenic area. 

Xinghua features charming attractions in all four seasons such as blossoming lotus flowers in summer and hot springs in winter. 

It boasts rich agriculture produce such as rice, hairy crabs, crayfish and taro. 

Xinghua’s culture and tourism authorities signed a cooperation agreement with the operator of the Yangtze River Delta tour pass in Shanghai on Friday. 

Flower festival set to blossom in Xinghua
Ti Gong

Watertown scenery in Xinghua

Flower festival set to blossom in Xinghua
Ti Gong

An old street in an ancient town in Xinghua

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     