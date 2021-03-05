News / Metro

Pudong airport top in passenger satisfaction

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:58 UTC+8, 2021-03-05
Shanghai's Pudong International Airport heads a list of the best airports in the Asia-Pacific region in an annual survey by Airports Council International.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:58 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0
Pudong airport top in passenger satisfaction
Ti Gong

One of the airport staff helps a girl disinfect her hands at Pudong International Airport.

Pudong International Airport ranked top for passenger satisfaction among 348 airports around the world last year, according to Airports Council International.

The council awarded it the title of “Best Airport by Size & Region in Asia-Pacific” for 2020 on March 1. It was competing against international airports with an annual passenger turnover of over 40 million.

Other airports winning the title include the Beijing Capital International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and Singapore Changi Airport.

The Airport Service Quality awards mainly investigate 34 key indicators, including airport traffic, check-in processes, security checks, service facilities and attitude of airport staff.

The Pudong airport has ranked among the top 10 in the annual survey since 2010.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
