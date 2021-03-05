News / Metro

News program focuses on community volunteers

Heartwarming stories about the helpful "neighbors" who are spending much of their leisure time in helping people find a new and better home in the city will air on TV.
Shanghai Media Group’s News Channel will air “Finding A Home In Shanghai,” a program focused on the city’s community volunteers, on Saturday.

The program points its lens at 25 volunteers who offer help and counseling, especially in housing transactions. 

Volunteers familiar with a particular area spend their leisure time showing potential “future neighbors” around residential communities in the area. They have helped a lot of people find a better home in the city.

Heartwarming stories about dreams, responsibility and trust will also be told in the 12-episode series that airs weekly on Saturday evenings.

Ti Gong

Community volunteers help people find a better home in the city.

