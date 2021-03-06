1 new imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 3.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,438 imported cases, 1,407 have been discharged upon recovery and 31 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 360 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.