Female taxi drivers receive free medical checks before Women's Day

Shanghai's Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital offered free medical checks for female drivers from Shanghai Dazhong Taxi Co ahead of International Women's Day on Monday.
Shanghai's Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital offered free medical checks for female drivers from Shanghai Dazhong Taxi Co ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday.

The female drivers also received medical instructions based on their test results.

Zhang Haifeng, a Dazhong official, said taxi drivers can sit more than 10 hours during one shift, and don’t have regular schedules for eating and drinking. The strong workload,  pressure and long-term driving impose risks on drivers’ health.

There were death cases of taxi drivers suffering cardiac arrests reported in the city before.

“Professional checks and guidance from doctors from Shanghai Yodak has enhanced these female drivers’ health awareness,” he said.

Dr Song He, director of cardiology department of Shanghai Yodak, said the special working schedules of taxi driver is not good for cardiovascular health, so proper sleep, a low-fat diet, frequent drinks of water, proper exercise and regular health check-ups are important for disease prevention as well as health enhancement.

A female driver from Shanghai Dazhong Taxi Co receives a health check at the Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital on Saturday.

A doctor from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital checks a female driver's heart.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
