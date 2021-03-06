Contact lens technology improving to meet demand

About 80 percent of Chinese adults know about myopia, and nearly half are aware that wearing glasses and contact lens can improve their vision, according to a survey.

About 80 percent of Chinese adults know about myopia and nearly half of them are aware that wearing glasses and contact lens can improve their vision, according to a survey by Johnson & Johnson Vision covering more than 6,000 adults from China, the United States, Japan, Germany, Russia and the UK.

A majority of respondents, especially young people, expressed a demand for more knowledge about how to prevent and control myopia. This has prompted medical experts to call for more education.

Experts said there are many misunderstanding about contact lens, and reiterated it is important to choose the right brand, right model and right myopia degree.

Contact lens themselves don’t harm eyes but proper instruction from professionals, a comprehensive check before purchase and regular and proper use and caring of lens are necessary, medical experts said.

Color contact lens are becoming more popular among young people, especially women. The colorful lens, innovative technology and creative design have drawn the attention of many female customers, who are not only seeking better eyesight but also beauty and uniqueness.

Officials from Johnson & Johnson Vision said the technology of color contact lens has greatly improved in recent years.

A sandwich-like technology for color contact lens, with pigment put between two lens to avoid direct eye contact, has been displayed by the company at the previous two China International Import Expos in Shanghai.

“New and updated technologies have been introduced to contact lens design and production," said Li Jing from the company. "We have even introduced an online AR color contact lens trial to achieve a more digital and advanced experience for customers."