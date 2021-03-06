News / Metro

Contact lens technology improving to meet demand

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:43 UTC+8, 2021-03-06       0
About 80 percent of Chinese adults know about myopia, and nearly half are aware that wearing glasses and contact lens can improve their vision, according to a survey.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:43 UTC+8, 2021-03-06       0

About 80 percent of Chinese adults know about myopia and nearly half of them are aware that wearing glasses and contact lens can improve their vision, according to a survey by Johnson & Johnson Vision covering more than 6,000 adults from China, the United States, Japan,  Germany, Russia and the UK.

A majority of respondents, especially young people, expressed a demand for more knowledge about how to prevent and control myopia. This has prompted medical experts to call for more education.

Experts said there are many misunderstanding about contact lens, and reiterated it is important to choose the right brand, right model and right myopia degree.

Contact lens themselves don’t harm eyes but proper instruction from professionals, a comprehensive check before purchase and regular and proper use and caring of lens are necessary, medical experts said.

Color contact lens are becoming more popular among young people, especially women. The colorful lens, innovative technology and creative design have drawn the attention of many female customers, who are not only seeking better eyesight but also beauty and uniqueness.

Officials from Johnson & Johnson Vision said the technology of color contact lens has greatly improved in recent years. 

A sandwich-like technology for color contact lens, with pigment put between two lens to avoid direct eye contact, has been displayed by the company at the previous two China International Import Expos in Shanghai.

“New and updated technologies have been introduced to contact lens design and production," said Li Jing from the company. "We have even introduced an online AR color contact lens trial to achieve a more digital and advanced experience for customers."

Contact lens technology improving to meet demand
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman tries a color contact lens.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     