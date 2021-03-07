2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are both Chinese coming from overseas. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first new patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 3.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 4.

Both have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 64 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,440 imported cases, 1,408 have been discharged upon recovery and 32 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 360 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.