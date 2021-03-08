5 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese coming from overseas. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 1.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 4.

The third patient is a Chinese traveling in Finland who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 5.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 21.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 6.

The new cases have all been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 142 close contacts on the same flight with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,445 imported cases, 1,413 have been discharged upon recovery and 32 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 360 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.