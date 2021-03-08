News / Metro

Man ordered to pay woman US$15,000 in compensation over verbal sexual harassment

Court in Yangpu District rules that a man who harassed a colleague with obscene text messages should pay her over 98,000 yuan and make a formal apology. 
A court has ruled that a man should pay his victim over 98,000 yuan (US$15,000) for verbal sexual harassment.

The case is the first of this kind in the city since the Civil Code of China took effect on January 1. It defines sexual harassment in China for the first time. It says anyone who harasses others sexually via spoken or written language, images or behavior should bear civil liability.

Yangpu District People’s Court said that between August 2019 and March last year, the man had harassed a colleague almost every day through text messages with obscene content.

In March, she sought the help of her company and it obtained a written guarantee there would be no more contact. 

However, two months later the man phoned her at night. After that, the victim went on sick leave.

Although he wrote his guarantee again under the supervision of the company, the woman called the police.

In June, police detained the man for seven days and fined him 200 yuan. His victim sued to claim compensation for medical treatment, transport and loss of work.

The court granted her claim on Monday and said she should get a formal apology in writing.

The names of both plaintiff and defendant have been withheld. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
