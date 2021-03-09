News / Metro

Phony Louis Vuitton ring broken up by police

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:53 UTC+8, 2021-03-09       0
More than 30 people from Guangdong Province were sued by the Qingpu District's procuratorate for making fake Louis Vuitton bags.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:53 UTC+8, 2021-03-09       0
Phony Louis Vuitton ring broken up by police
Ti Gong

Genuine Louis Vuitton products bought for disassembling, researching and modeling have been seized by police.

More than 30 people from Guangdong Province were sued by the Qingpu District’s procuratorate for making fake Louis Vuitton bags worth 100 million yuan (US$15 million).

Police began to investigate in 2019 after discovering people had been selling fake luxury bags and fittings on WeChat since 2018.

To trick consumers into thinking the bags were authentic, the suspects inserted microchips into the counterfeits. When buyers scanned the products with their phones, information related to the bags on Louis Vuitton's official website appeared.

Chips sell for a fraction of a yuan, and one person can insert 150 of them into bags in an hour, a suspect told the procuratorate.

But Louis Vuitton officials said their bags don't have such technology.

The suspects bought authentic bags from a special sales counter in Guangdong Province for disassembling, researching and modeling.

They also colluded with a staff member at the counter to get restricted data about the bags that were not commercially available. Sometimes the fake bags hit the market before the real ones.

More than 30 genuine products, 310 fake bags and thousands of fake peripheral products — including business cards, letters of thanks and dust bags — have been seized.

The suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Louis Vuitton
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     