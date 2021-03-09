On-site health clinics for workers open around city

Beginning today, health services will be provided to workers at 58 office buildings and business parks in the city, including medical consultations and lectures on health issues.

Ti Gong

The new services, introduced by the Shanghai General Trade Union, are provided via agreements between trade unions on district or subdistrict levels and medical care institutions.

Workers will be able to seek medical care from general practitioners and specialists at health service stations on certain days of the week.

The trade union plans to establish a total of 100 health service stations around the city by the end of this year.