Magnolias in bloom at island flower festival

Ti Gong

Magnolia, the flower representing Shanghai, will be in full bloom at the 10th China Flower Expo with special techniques used to adjust the flowering time of the blossoms, Shanghai's greenery authorities announced on Tuesday.

The expo, themed “Blossom with a Chinese Dream,” will be staged in Chongming District from May 21 till July 2, the first flower expo to be held on an island.

Experiments to delay the flowering time of magnolia started as early as January last year with a variety of means such as freezing and hormone treatment techniques, temperature, humidity and fertilizer control and trimming applied, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said.

Some magnolia trees flowered the second time in July during the experiments and their flowering period lasted four to seven days with stable conditions.

A total of 242 magnolia trees have been prepared for the expo, according to the bureau.

The flower usually blooms in the city in March.