People find using paper straws 'unpleasant'

Shanghai Consumer Council investigation highlights various problems in implementing the plastics ban that came into effect in China at the beginning of the year.

More than half of people who responded to a survey in the Yangtze River Delta region said they found paper straws unpleasant to use compared with plastic. And the region's pharmacies were the worst in implementing China’s plastics ban that came into effect at the start of the year.

Shanghai Consumer Council’s investigation involved more than 10,000 consumers and 1,640 businesses, it said on Tuesday.

Plastic bags, even if degradable, are banned in the city's shopping malls, supermarkets, pharmacies and bookstores, while non-degradable plastic bags cannot be used for food deliveries, and non-degradable plastic straws and tableware cannot be provided in restaurants.

The council found that although 93 percent of respondents were fully aware of the ban and 90 percent said they supported it, fewer than 2.5 percent could correctly answer questions related to the ban such as the alternatives to plastic bags and straws.

Tang Jiansheng, the council's deputy secretary general, said it was common to find consumers with a lack of basic knowledge regarding the ban.

Large restaurants had the best performance in implementing the ban with 90 percent taking measures.

The figure was 78.6 percent for shopping malls, 77.5 percent for supermarkets, 75.6 percent for online food delivery platforms, 73 percent for bookstores, 82.5 percent for medium-sized restaurants, 58.8 percent for pharmacies and 64.3 percent for small eateries.

More than 60 percent of interviewees said they believed the ban was being well implemented.

Most plastic bag producers said they had turned to making paper or degradable bags, the council said.

The investigation found some problems in addition to a lack of knowledge, it said.

"Simple replacement of plastic bags and straws could not cover diverse consumption scenes and demand," said Tang.

Nearly 30 percent of respondents said they used non-woven recyclable bags as trash bags and 42.6 percent said they would not use such bags outside due to poor quality or other reasons.

Meanwhile, huge amounts of take-away food have led to an increase in plastic trash as the investigation found 3.6 percent of respondents ordering food via online platforms for almost every meal, and 22.4 percent said they ordered food deliveries once a day.

Paper straws were not well received, with 56 percent of interviewees saying they didn’t want to use them as they were too soft or for other reasons.

The testing period of biodegradable plastics, which can last three to six months, also posed challenges, the council said.

Heytea, a tea shop chain, said it is using PLA, a degradable and recycle-friendly alternative to plastic, instead of paper, to improve consumers' experiences.

Councils in the region have called for intensified campaigns to promote knowledge of the ban and efforts to change consumers’ habits.

They have also suggested tax and improved standards and pricing mechanisms to ensure better implementation of the ban.