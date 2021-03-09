News / Metro

Putuo's Lipstick Festival brings a smile

District presents free lipstick to women who fought the pandemic in Wuhan and those who contributed their efforts to further China's poverty alleviation campaign. 
Ti Gong

An official presents a lipstick and other gifts to a medical worker who fought the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan last year.

Putuo District is giving free lipsticks to female medical workers, volunteers and customers at this year's Lipstick Festival.

The monthlong festival is at the Global Harbor Mall, Shanghai's largest downtown shopping complex. Over 10,000 free lipsticks will be presented during various online and offline activities.

The festival, initiated in 2020, aims to encourage women to live a colorful life and showcase their values, according to organizers.

Some female medical workers who fought the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, last year and those contributed to China’s poverty alleviation campaign were the first to receive the gifts at the mall.

Yan Ping, deputy director of Putuo District Central Hospital's infection department, said it had been a "wild wish" for her and other female medical workers to put on lipstick in Wuhan a year ago.

“We had to wear hazmat suits for at least eight hours,” Yan recalled. “We rarely had time to drink or go to the toilet, but nobody complained.”

Ti Gong

Medical workers, volunteers and women from all walks of life receive presents during the annual Lipstick Festival in Putuo District.

Bai Li, chancellor of the Le Yang Charity founded in honor of late botanist Zhong Yang, also received lipstick.

The charity campaign has built four seed laboratories in Shanghai and China’s southwest Tibet Autonomous Region with 80 researchers recruited from schools. 

Bai said an online class program has been launched to invite experts and professors to give lessons to children in Tibet's mountainous regions.

“Lipsticks mean the courage and confidence of women,” said an official in charge of the event. “Even during the pandemic and everyone must wear a mask, women can keep pursuing beauty.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
