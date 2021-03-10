2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Both are Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese living in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 7.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 24.

Both new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,449 imported cases, 1,415 have been discharged upon recovery and 34 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 362 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.