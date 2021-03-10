Sharp decline in delivery locker complaints last year

Complaints about deliverymen putting parcels bought online in lockers without shoppers' permission dropped significantly last year, the Shanghai Consumer Council announced today.

The council received 286 such complaints last year, down 54 percent from 2019.

In 2019, locker complaints accounted for 13.9 percent of overall complaints regarding express delivery services, which declined to just under 7.6 percent last year.

ZTO Express, Yunda Express and Best Express drew the largest number of complaints.

To protect the rights and interests of consumers, the council joined hands with relevant authorities and industry associations last year to host meetings requiring express delivery service providers to put parcels in lockers only when given permission from consumers.

Relevant regulations were enacted coupled with undercover investigations to regulate the market, which curbed violations.

The council said it will continue pressuring express delivery companies to step up management and establish a responsibility tracking system this year. It will also establish a service-quality assessment mechanism for these companies accessible to consumers.