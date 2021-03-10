Airline recruiting from Guizhou Province to help crush poverty

Spring Airlines launched a recruitment campaign today in Zunyi, Guizhou Province, to help people from poor families escape poverty by working for the company.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai-based carrier selected around 400 candidates out of more than 1,000 applicants to interview for flight attendant and air security guard positions. Those chosen for the positions are expected to begin working in July.

It aims to consolidate China’s complete victory to eradicate absolute poverty. The new employees can earn an average monthly salary of 8,500 yuan (US$1,305), triple the average income in their hometowns.

Zunyi is known as the site of the Zunyi Meeting, a decisive conference held in 1935 that determined the fate of the Communist Party of China and the Red Army during the Long March.

The recruitment campaign is prioritizing people from impoverished families, ethnic groups and fresh college graduates, as well as military veterans for security guard positions.



Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Wang Yu, president of the airline, said it is important to help families escape poverty through education and employment.

The airline, China’s biggest low-cost carrier, launched its “Blue Sky Dream Building” campaign with Shanghai Open University's air transport school in January 2020. The carrier selected high school graduates between the ages of 18 and 22 from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan Province to study for 2.5 years in the university’s flight attendant program in April 2020. After passing an assessment test and receiving further training, they can become flight attendants with the airline as soon as next year.



A second group of students from the prefecture will enroll in the program next month.

A total of 32 people from Honghe, Luchun and Jinping counties in the prefecture currently work as flight attendants for the airline.

