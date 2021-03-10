News / Metro

Airline recruiting from Guizhou Province to help crush poverty

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:44 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0
Spring Airlines launched a recruitment campaign today in Zunyi, Guizhou Province, to help people from poor families escape poverty by working for the company.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:44 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0
Airline recruiting from Guizhou Province to help crush poverty
Ti Gong

Spring Airlines begin recruiting flight attendants and security guards today in Zunyi, Guizhou Province.

Spring Airlines launched a recruitment campaign today in Zunyi, Guizhou Province, to help people from poor families escape poverty by working for the company.

The Shanghai-based carrier selected around 400 candidates out of more than 1,000 applicants to interview for flight attendant and air security guard positions. Those chosen for the positions are expected to begin working in July.

It aims to consolidate China’s complete victory to eradicate absolute poverty. The new employees can earn an average monthly salary of 8,500 yuan (US$1,305), triple the average income in their hometowns.

Zunyi is known as the site of the Zunyi Meeting, a decisive conference held in 1935 that determined the fate of the Communist Party of China and the Red Army during the Long March.

The recruitment campaign is prioritizing people from impoverished families, ethnic groups and fresh college graduates, as well as military veterans for security guard positions.

Airline recruiting from Guizhou Province to help crush poverty
Ti Gong

The Shanghai-based carrier selects around 400 candidates out of more than 1,000 applicants to interview for positions.

Airline recruiting from Guizhou Province to help crush poverty
Ti Gong

The campaign is prioritizing people from impoverished families, ethnic groups and recent college graduates.

Wang Yu, president of the airline, said it is important to help families escape poverty through education and employment.

The airline, China’s biggest low-cost carrier, launched its “Blue Sky Dream Building” campaign with Shanghai Open University's air transport school in January 2020. The carrier selected high school graduates between the ages of 18 and 22 from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan Province to study for 2.5 years in the university’s flight attendant program in April 2020. After passing an assessment test and receiving further training, they can become flight attendants with the airline as soon as next year. 

A second group of students from the prefecture will enroll in the program next month.

A total of 32 people from Honghe, Luchun and Jinping counties in the prefecture currently work as flight attendants for the airline.

Airline recruiting from Guizhou Province to help crush poverty
Ti Gong

The new employees can earn an average monthly salary of 8,500 yuan, triple the average income in their hometowns.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     