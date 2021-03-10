News / Metro

Doctors urge more awareness of kidney disease

One in 10 of the people in China may be suffering from chronic kidney disease, experts say ahead of World Kidney Day, with serious cases rising by up to 150,000 a year. 
As many as 10 percent of China’s population suffer from chronic kidney disease, with over 1.5 million patients requiring dialysis. 

The number of serious cases is rising by 120,000 to 150,000 a year in the country, local doctors said ahead of World Kidney Day on Thursday.

Chronic kidney disease has become a serious health issue across the world with a total of 850 million patients. It is expected to become the fifth leading cause of death by 2040.

“However, there is low awareness of the disease and most people fail to go to the hospital in time,”said Dr Gu Leyi, director of Renji Hospital’s nephrology department, which launched free consultations on Wednesday.

“There is no symptom in the early stage, so many patients don’t go to a doctor until the late stage, missing the best opportunity for treatment. Regular checkups and an increased awareness are important for early detection, diagnosis and treatment.”

Ti Gong

Dr Gu Leyi checks a man's medical records during a free medical consultation for World Kidney Day.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
