Senior case design competition kicks off today

The 9th China Senior Care Design and Innovation Awards competition launched in Shanghai on Wednesday, seeking the latest inventions, applications, products and technologies in the senior care and nursing sector.



University faculty, students, companies, and senior care workers have been invited to participate in the competition, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

The competition also seeks products that aid nursing and rehabilitation, medical treatments and prosthetic limb, as well as intelligent information systems for the elderly.

For the first time, there is also a space design category to address the renovation needs of barrier-friendly facilities at home.

Winning entries will be promoted, funded and displayed at the annual Shanghai International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare.



The deadline for submissions is April 30, and details are available on ylgw.shweilao.cn, the city's senior care service platform.

The annual competition is hosted by the civil affairs bureau, Shanghai Science and Technology Committee, Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, Shanghai Commission of Commerce and Shanghai Education Commission.

