News / Metro

Senior case design competition kicks off today

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:05 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0
The 9th China Senior Care Design and Innovation Awards competition launched in Shanghai on Wednesday, seeking the latest creations for the senior care and nursing sector.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:05 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0

The 9th China Senior Care Design and Innovation Awards competition launched in Shanghai on Wednesday, seeking the latest inventions, applications, products and technologies in the senior care and nursing sector.  

University faculty, students, companies, and senior care workers have been invited to participate in the competition, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau. 

The competition also seeks products that aid nursing and rehabilitation, medical treatments and prosthetic limb, as well as intelligent information systems for the elderly. 

For the first time, there is also a space design category to address the renovation needs of barrier-friendly facilities at home.

Winning entries will be promoted, funded and displayed at the annual Shanghai International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare.

The deadline for submissions is April 30, and details are available on ylgw.shweilao.cn, the city's senior care service platform.

The annual competition is hosted by the civil affairs bureau, Shanghai Science and Technology Committee, Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, Shanghai Commission of Commerce and Shanghai Education Commission.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     