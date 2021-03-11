Authorities list first batch of Party relics

Chu Xiaobo, deputy director of the city's culture and tourism administration, says relics are "silent witnesses" to China's Communist Party history and the spirit of its people.

The first batch of 358 revolutionary cultural relics across the city to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China were announced by Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities on Thursday.

These include historical documents, architecture, items, archives and monuments.

"They are silent witnesses to the glorious past of the Communist Party of China and reflect the Chinese people's bravery in fighting against aggression since 1840," said Chu Xiaobo, deputy director of Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism. "They inspire patriotism and the Chinese people's national spirit."

The list comprises 150 immovable cultural relics and 208 movable ones.

The immovable revolutionary cultural relics are in 15 districts in the city and span more than 100 years.

These include martyr's tombs, mausoleums, monuments, former residences of revolutionists and memorials.

The oldest is the Wusong Paotai memorial site in Baoshan District where Chen Huacheng (1776-1842) perished.

It served as a coastal fort in the 19th century. In 1842, when a British fleet attacked the wharf, General Chen led an army to repel the invaders.

The memorial for the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the tomb of Lu Xun — one of China's greatest modern writers — the former residence of Chairman Mao Zedong, and the former editorial department of periodical La Juenesse, also known as New Youth, are on the list.

Also listed are the historical Sihang Warehouse, the former site of Shanghai North Railway Station, Longhua Martyr memorial site, the former site of the Shanghai office of New Fourth Army, the old red villa that housed EMI (Electric & Musical Industries Ltd), once the cradle of Chinese musical history, and the former residences of educator Cai Yuanpei, revolutionary leader Huang Xing, League of Left-Wing Writers member Rou Shi, and Nie Er, composer of China's national anthem.

Seven of them, including the former residence of Chinese revolutionary martyr Li Bai and the Longhua Martyr memorial site, are being refurbished but will be finished before July 1, according to the administration.

A number of immovable cultural relics, such as the former residence of Chen Wangdao, the first Chinese translator of the full text of “The Communist Manifesto,” once served as residences or offices and will be opened to public this year, said Chu.

Movable cultural relics include manuscripts, books, publications, weapons, photos, commemoration badges and daily items such as the original manuscripts of poet and revolutionist Qiu Jin and early versions of “The Communist Manifesto."

The administration said the second batch of revolutionary cultural relics will be announced before July 1.