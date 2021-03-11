Suspects held after fake accessories seized

Police investigation after customer's complain finds fake APM Monaco items being produced and packaged in Guangdong Province before being sold online.

Twenty-four suspects have been caught for allegedly producing and selling fakes of accessory brand APM Monaco items, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

Police in Fengxian District began an investigation in November after a resident reported buying fake APM Monaco accessories online.

Police found that the fakes were produced and packaged in the cities of Dongguan and Shanwei in Guangdong Province and stored in Shenzhen in the same province before being sold online.

The suspects were caught in a recent raid with over 20,000 fakes, including necklaces, bracelets, ear studs and rings. If genuine, they would have been worth over 50 million yuan (US$7.8 million).