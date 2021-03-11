News / Metro

Suspects held after fake accessories seized

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:01 UTC+8, 2021-03-11       0
Police investigation after customer's complain finds fake APM Monaco items being produced and packaged in Guangdong Province before being sold online.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:01 UTC+8, 2021-03-11       0
Suspects held after fake accessories seized
Ti Gong

The fakes seized by police included rings and bracelets.

Twenty-four suspects have been caught for allegedly producing and selling fakes of accessory brand APM Monaco items, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

Police in Fengxian District began an investigation in November after a resident reported buying fake APM Monaco accessories online.

Police found that the fakes were produced and packaged in the cities of Dongguan and Shanwei in Guangdong Province and stored in Shenzhen in the same province before being sold online. 

The suspects were caught in a recent raid with over 20,000 fakes, including necklaces, bracelets, ear studs and rings. If genuine, they would have been worth over 50 million yuan (US$7.8 million).

Suspects held after fake accessories seized
Ti Gong

Some of the fake accessories seized during a police raid. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     