3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 8.

The second and third patients are Chinese working in Cote d'Ivoire who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 9 on the same flight.

All new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 76 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,457 imported cases, 1,419 have been discharged upon recovery and 38 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 362 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.