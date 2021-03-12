Forum initiative to feature insights from young crowd

"Seeking the Voice of Youth," a new project initiated by the Pujiang Innovation Forum, will feature insights from scholars, scientists and entrepreneurs aged 40 and under.

This year’s Pujiang Innovation Forum will tap into young people's minds to expand the science and technology talent pool.

“Seeking the Voice of Youth,” a new project initiated by the forum, will feature insights from scholars, scientists and entrepreneurs aged 40 and under on issues such as the future of science, emerging technologies, global health, regional innovation and global transfer.

Other topics for discussion will include green and sustainable development, brain science applications in intelligent technologies and urban digital transformation related to trends in the online economy, digital infrastructure and digital life.

The initiative will also explore challenges posed by emerging coronavirus variants, sharing of scientific data, and integration and innovative cooperation in the Yangtze River Delta region, the G60 High-tech Corridor and Belt and Road countries.

Until April 15, people can log onto the forum’s official website (www.pujiangforum.org) to submit suggestions, opinions and papers.

Selected submissions will be published and incubated, and the authors will have opportunities to deliver speeches at the forum.