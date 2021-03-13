News / Metro

Coronavirus prevention measures a must during spring outings

Medical experts have reminded people to maintain coronavirus prevention and control measures during spring outings.
Medical experts have reminded people to maintain coronavirus prevention and control measures during spring outings.

Although the national situation is stable, experts said there is still a risk from imported cases or regional outbreaks. High health awareness must be kept all the time, said officials from the Shanghai Health Promotion Center on Saturday. 

With the arrival of spring, people are likely to go out to enjoy the sunshine and play in parks.

It is important to keep social distance, avoid unnecessary gatherings or go to crowded places and places with poor ventilation.

Wearing a mask is a must if going to a hospital, taking public transportation or going to a crowded place. 

People should wear a mask if they have a fever and cough, and visit a fever clinic promptly.

