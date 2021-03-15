1 new imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is a Chinese working in Mali. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 12.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 14 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,464 imported cases, 1,426 have been discharged upon recovery and 38 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 362 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.