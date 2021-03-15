Renji Hospital seeking second accreditation

Hospital says accreditation important to regulate and improve the practice of its international medical service and help it practice in line with an international standards.

Renji Hospital’s international medical service department has undergone a second accreditation survey by DNV’s International Healthcare Accreditation, a world leader in health care quality and risk management.

The department, which has been operating since 2015, received a DNV accreditation in 2018 and has passed its annual evaluation. Each accreditation has a three-year duration.

It is also the first international medical center at a state-owned public hospital in China to receive such accreditation and a second accreditation survey, according to Renji Hospital.

The DNV accreditation program is designed to support the development and improvement of health-care and patient safety and addresses general safety for staff, patients and other visitors, officials said.

Accreditation is important to regulate and improve the practice of Renji’s international medical service and help it practice in line with an international standards, Renji Hospital said.

Zhang Jidong, the hospital’s vice president, said: “Renji Hospital will further improve its international health service and digital health care in the upcoming years to bring more convenience and benefits to the patients.”

Renji’s international medical service department has offered some 45,000 services in the past five years, including for nearly 10,000 expat patients from over 40 countries and regions.

“We want the accreditation to help Renji Hospital become a role model in international health care and risk management in Shanghai and even all public hospitals in China,” Zhang said.