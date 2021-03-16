News / Metro

Music video educates patients about role of pathologists

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:28 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0
A doctor at Shanghai Cancer Center feels that most patients are not familiar with pathology, because pathologists do not interact directly with patients.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:28 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0

A young pathologist created a music video to show the work of pathologists, as reports from pathologists, who are nicknamed as "doctor's doctor,” can largely influence medical decisions and guide follow-up treatment plans.

Dr Zheng Yuwei with Shanghai Cancer Center’s pathology department, which ranks No. 1 among domestic hospitals, said most patients are not familiar with pathology, because pathologists do not interact directly with patients but are extremely important, especially in cancer hospitals.

“I developed the idea of combining my work and love of music to inform patients about how pathologists work and why the department is so important,” said Zheng. “Some so-called scientific explanations of pathology online are incorrect, which may mislead patients. So I created the song ‘This is Pathology’ to explain to the public what pathology is and why it is important.”

Her idea was supported by colleagues, who helped her shoot the video.

“The song's lyrics explain the detailed work of pathologists, and the video shows our working environment,” she said. “Pathology reports are thought of as the gold standard for diagnoses as the final judgement on whether a tumor is benign or malignant. Pathologists must carefully observe each cell and tissue, which requires patience and endurance. The song and video vividly explain the whole process.”

Compared with other departments, pathology is a lonely and little-known department in a hospital.

“Patients’ great joy after receiving a benign report from us gives me strength and power to continue,” Zheng said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     