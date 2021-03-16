News / Metro

Party Secretary, Mayor meet Cambodian King

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0
Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang and Mayor Gong Zheng held a meeting with a Cambodian delegation headed by King Norodom Sihamoni on March 15.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0
Party Secretary, Mayor meet Cambodian King

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang, right, presents a gift to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on March 15.

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang and Mayor Gong Zheng held a meeting with a Cambodian delegation headed by King Norodom Sihamoni on March 15.

Li gave a warm welcome to the Cambodian King and his delegation on behalf of the Shanghai government and people, and introduced the economic and social development of the city in detail.

“The friendship between China and Cambodia has a long history. The two peoples have forged a deep friendship, and in recent years the exchanges between the two sides have deepened further, demonstrating the unbreakable relationship between the two nations,” he noted.

Li said that he hoped King Sihamoni will deepen his understanding of Shanghai and carry on the China-Cambodia traditional friendship and exchange to a new level.

King Sihamoni said he has witnessed the prosperous development of Shanghai. He was to pay tribute at the site of the First Congress of the Communist Party of China.

King Sihamoni said he sincerely hoped that China will achieve new and greater development under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     